Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Mainly cloudy weather with cold conditions prevailed in most of the province during the next 24 hours, while isolated light rain wind/thunderstorms for Kalat, Makran, Lasbella, Awaran and coastal areas including its surroundings.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 0.5 degree centigrade and – 01.5 degree centigrade in Zhob on Friday.

Rain falling was recorded in respective areas of Balochistan including Urmara, Kalat, Quetta Samugli, Panjgur, Pasni, Khuzdar, Jiwani, Dalbandin and Gwadar.