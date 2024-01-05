Open Menu

Mainly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 08:52 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Mainly cloudy weather with cold conditions prevailed in most of the province during the next 24 hours, while isolated light rain wind/thunderstorms for Kalat, Makran, Lasbella, Awaran and coastal areas including its surroundings.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 0.5 degree centigrade and – 01.5 degree centigrade in Zhob on Friday.

Rain falling was recorded in respective areas of Balochistan including Urmara, Kalat, Quetta Samugli, Panjgur, Pasni, Khuzdar, Jiwani, Dalbandin and Gwadar.

Weather Balochistan Quetta Gwadar Zhob Pasni Kalat Khuzdar Dalbandin Awaran Panjgur

