Mainly Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during next 24 hours.
According to Met Office ,weather remained dry in most parts of the country,while cold in upper parts.
Minimum temperatures recorded in ( C): Skardu , Astore -05 C, Kalam -04 C, Gupis, Parachinar -03 C and Bagrote -01 C.