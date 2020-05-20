UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Dry Weather Forecast 20 May 2020

Wed 20th May 2020

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast 20 May 2020

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across the country and in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across the country and in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain (mm) recorded in Kakul 09, Garhi dupatta 04, Murree 03 and Balakot 01mm.

Today recorded highest maximum temperature's (C) at Shaheed Benazirabad 47C, Turbat, Mithi, Moenjodaro and Dadu 46C.

