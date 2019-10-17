UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Forecast In Karachi For Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 percent humidity.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

