Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:02 AM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.5 degrees centigrade and 12.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However rain received Lasbella while rain thunderstorm forecast for respective districts including Lasbela, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel and Kohlu districts.

