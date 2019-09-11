UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather for the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 34 to 35 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 percent humidity.

Mainly hot/very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

