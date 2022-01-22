UrduPoint.com

Rain Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2022 | 12:26 PM

Rain forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 14 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.

