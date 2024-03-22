Rain likely at isolated places in KP, central Punjab, northern Balochistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm at isolated places in lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab and northern Balochistan during night

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting northern areas.

During the last 24 hours, rain was recorded in Kashmir, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, north/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Zhob.

However, dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Kashmir: Rawalkot 21mm, Garhi Dupatta 08, Kotli 04, Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 03), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 21, Kakul 14, Dir (Upper 11, Lower 01), Balakot 10, Kalam 08, Chitral 05, Drosh 03, Cherat, Mirkhani 02, Malam Jabba 01, Punjab: Murree 11, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 06, Shamsabad 05, Kachehri 03), Islamabad (Saidpur, Zeropoint 05, Golra 04, Bokra 03, Airport 02), Attock 03, Sargodha 02, Sheikhupura, Hafazabad, Joharabad, Sialkot Airport 01: Gilgit-Baltistan : Bagrote 01, Balochistan : Zhob 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Chhor, Mithi 39 C, Hyderabad, Sibi, Turbat, Lasbela and Tando Jam 38C.