Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain/thunderstorm for isolated places in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents were penetrating in upper parts of the country from Friday.

A westerly wave was also affecting western parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Lahore and Murree.

The rainfall recorded during the period was in Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 69 mm, Mughalpura 37, Tajpura 36, Shahi Qila 33, Airport, Gulshan-E-Ravi 24, Upper Mall 16, Jail Road 15, Samanabad 10, Chowk Nakhuda 09, Gulberg 05, Iqbal Town, Johar Town 01) and Murree 05mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 41C, Bhakkar, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan 40C.