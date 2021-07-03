Rain wind thunderstorm forecast at isolated places

The MET Department on Saturday forecast rain-wind and thunderstorm at isolated places in upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The MET Department on Saturday forecast rain-wind and thunderstorm at isolated places in upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

However hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue till tomorrow.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded in C was 47 in Sibbi and Dadu, 44 in Shaheed Benazirabad and Dalbandin and 43 in Nokkundi.