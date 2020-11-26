Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

The local Met Office has forecast smog, partly cloudy and very cold weather for city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast smog, partly cloudy and very cold weather for city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 9 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The smog, partly cloudy and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.