Smog, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast smog, partly cloudy and very cold weather for city during next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 9 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The smog, partly cloudy and very cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.