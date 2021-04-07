UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Rain Spells Likely In April: Spokesman PMD

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Two rain spells likely in April: Spokesman PMD

Two rain spells with snow over hills is expected during the month of April

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Two rain spells with snow over hills is expected during the month of April.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Wednesday said the upper parts of the country might receive near normal rainfall while rest of the country would likely to get below normal precipitation.

Talking to APP he said another rain spell would likely to occur in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the upcoming week while snowfall is also expected in Astore Gilgit Baltistan and Skardu on April 14 and 15.

He said gusty winds would also be predicted with localized thunderstorms in few area of the country.

However, pollen count would reduce in the second week of April, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Snow Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Skardu April

Recent Stories

Two die in Killa Abdullah road mishap

3 minutes ago

National Women's Throwball C'ship in May

3 minutes ago

15 dead in southeastern Kenya road accident

3 minutes ago

Massive Blaze in Southern France Under Control - R ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 1,956 reco ..

11 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.