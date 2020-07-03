UrduPoint.com
Very Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:36 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast very hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast very hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Saturday.

However, rain/wind-thundershowers is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Meanwhile, heavy fall at few places is also expected in Kashmir and Northeast Punjab.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Turbat. Rainfall (mm): Turbat 18.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Dadu 48C, Jaccobabad, Nokkundi and Dalbandin 47C.

Seasonal Low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from Saturday.

