UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Women Killed By Lighting In East Tanzania

Muhammad Irfan 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

3 women killed by lighting in east Tanzania

At least three women have been killed by lightning in different parts of Tanzania's eastern region of Morogoro, police said on Thursday

DAR ES SALAAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three women have been killed by lightning in different parts of Tanzania's eastern region of Morogoro, police said on Thursday.

Wilbroad Mutafungwa, the Morogoro regional police commander, said one of the three women was hit by lightning on Thursday at 6 a.m. when she was collecting rain water at her house in Kisaki village.

Mutafungwa said the 22-year-old woman died on the spot after he was hit by the lightning. The police official added that two other women, 60 and 28 years old respectively, died after they were hit by lightning on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on their way from their farm in Dunduma village.

In October 2018, at least six school children were killed and 25 others injured after lightning hit a Primary school in Tanzania's northwest region of Geita.

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Died Geita Morogoro Tanzania October Women 2018 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.