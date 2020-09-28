UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 More U.S. Soldiers In South Korea Test Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:45 PM

5 more U.S. soldiers in South Korea test positive for COVID-19

Five more U.S. soldiers in South Korea have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the lingering worry about the virus spread here, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monda

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Five more U.S. soldiers in South Korea have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the lingering worry about the virus spread here, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that five USFK service members were confirmed to be infected after arriving in South Korea between Sept. 10 and 25.

Four service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Sept. 10, 23, 24 and 25. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of the national capital Seoul.

One service member arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight from the United States on Sept.

11.

The five soldiers have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 198, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Worries remain in the country over the spread of the COVID-19. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 50 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total tally to 23,661.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea United States From Airport

Recent Stories

270 repatriation flights from UAE for Indians next ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines' COVID-19 cases surge to 307,288 with ..

2 minutes ago

Hub71 will launch virtual &#039;Abu Dhabi Decoded& ..

17 minutes ago

Drama Writing course titled "Art of Writing" from ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny Confirms That German Chancellor Merkel Pai ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 6 mln

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.