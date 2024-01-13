5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Fiji Islands Region --
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Fiji Islands Region at 0238 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
