6 rebels, 3 security forces killed in DR Congo raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Six rebels, two policemen and a soldier were killed when an armed group raided the eastern DR Congo town of Bukavu early Wednesday, the governor of South Kivu province said

Bukavu, DR Congo, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Six rebels, two policemen and a soldier were killed when an armed group raided the eastern DR Congo town of Bukavu early Wednesday, the governor of South Kivu province said.

Thirty-six rebels were arrested, Governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi told the press, several hours after calm had been restored to the town.