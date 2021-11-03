UrduPoint.com

6 Rebels, 3 Security Forces Killed In DR Congo Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:17 PM

Bukavu, DR Congo, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Six rebels, two policemen and a soldier were killed when an armed group raided the eastern DR Congo town of Bukavu early Wednesday, the governor of South Kivu province said.

Thirty-six rebels were arrested, Governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi told the press, several hours after calm had been restored to the town.

