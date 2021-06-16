UrduPoint.com
6.1-magnitude Quake Strikes Off Eastern Indonesia, No Casualties Reported

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:36 PM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Wednesday, with no immediate report of damages or casualties, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Wednesday, with no immediate report of damages or casualties, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The agency did not issue a warning of tsunami as the tremors did not potentially trigger giant waves.

The quake hit at 11:43 a.m. Jakarta time (0443 GMT) with the epicenter at 67 km southeast of Maluku Tengah district and the shallow at 10 km under the earth, the agency said.

The intensity of the quake was felt at MMI III (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Tehoru sub-district, the district's capital of Masohi, Bula sub-district in Seram Bagian Timur district, and Kairatu sub-district in Seram Bagian Barat district.

The tremors were also felt at MMI II in the provincial capital of Ambon, it said.

The provincial Disaster Management Agency's Secretary Sais Salong said that the jolts triggered panic among the residents, but have so far caused no casualties or damages.

"Those working in offices and other residents have rushed outside buildings as the tremors were felt. Now some of them remain outside the buildings or houses for fears of possible aftershocks," he told Xinhua via phone from Ambon city.

