Abdullah Bin Zayed Calls For Restraint Between India, Pakistan, Avoiding Military Escalation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed calls for restraint between India, Pakistan, avoiding military escalation

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called on the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called on the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of heeding the voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia, and avoid further regional tensions.

He reaffirmed that diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective means of peacefully resolving crises, and achieving the shared aspirations of nations for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan further emphasised that the United Arab Emirates will continue its efforts to support all initiatives aimed at achieving peaceful resolutions to regional and international conflicts and mitigating their humanitarian consequences.

