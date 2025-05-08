Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan Expresses Concern Over Military Conflict Between India, Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over military conflict between India, Pakistan

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Kyrgyzstan expressed concern over the outbreak of military conflict between India and Pakistan, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev said in a statement.

In his statement he said an armed clash between friendly countries, members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), poses a threat to regional and global stability.

“Kyrgyzstan calls on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from military actions that could further escalate the armed conflict, and return to dialogue to find a peaceful solution.

We emphasize the importance of respecting international law and UN resolutions aimed at resolving disputes.

As a member of the SCO, Kyrgyzstan calls on India and Pakistan, which are also members of the organization, to show responsibility and return to the principles of peaceful settlement of disputes enshrined in the SCO Charter.

The Kyrgyz Republic supports the efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the conflict and expresses its readiness to facilitate dialogue within the framework of international platforms," ??the statement said.

Recent Stories

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

9 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

9 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

9 hours ago
 OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

9 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

9 hours ago
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

10 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

10 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

10 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

10 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon ..

Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness

10 hours ago
 Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to pl ..

Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World