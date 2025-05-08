Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over military conflict between India, Pakistan

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Kyrgyzstan expressed concern over the outbreak of military conflict between India and Pakistan, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev said in a statement.

In his statement he said an armed clash between friendly countries, members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), poses a threat to regional and global stability.

“Kyrgyzstan calls on both sides to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from military actions that could further escalate the armed conflict, and return to dialogue to find a peaceful solution.

We emphasize the importance of respecting international law and UN resolutions aimed at resolving disputes.

As a member of the SCO, Kyrgyzstan calls on India and Pakistan, which are also members of the organization, to show responsibility and return to the principles of peaceful settlement of disputes enshrined in the SCO Charter.

The Kyrgyz Republic supports the efforts of the international community aimed at de-escalating the conflict and expresses its readiness to facilitate dialogue within the framework of international platforms," ??the statement said.