Acting Consul-General visits Pengzhou city, China to promote relations

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Acting Consul-General, Consulate General, Chengdu, China, Agha Hunain Abbas Khan visited Pengzhou, China.

During the visit, he met with senior representatives from the city government, had in-depth discussions to promote Pakistan-Pengzhou relations, and visited local businesses.

Pengzhou, a county level city located to the north of Chengdu is known as one of the agriculture hubs of China, with impressive economic development.

In the morning, the Acting-Consul-General visited the Pengzhou International Cities Exhibition Hall, and learnt about the 23 sister-city relations that Pengzhou had fostered over the years, and how the city government continued to exchange in meaningful dialogue to boost cross cultural and friendly exchanges.

Afterwards, visits to Chengdu Jinshixiu Clothing Co. Ltd, and Heaven Arts Cultural and Creative Park were made.

These businesses showcased the high-quality products that Pengzhou companies were producing, and views were exchanged how to better connect relevant Pakistani companies with Pengzhou ones for win-win cooperation.

Later on, Agha Hunain was briefed on the Tianfu Medicine City, and how the innovation center of the city, was engaged in producing modern traditional Chinese medicine.

In his meeting with Chen Geng, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee of Pengzhou City, Chen gave a comprehensive overview of the city, its strengths, and areas in which Pakistan and Pengzhou could deepen ties moving forward.

Agha Hunain thanked Chen for the warm reception, the detailed briefing, and conveyed, that the areas in which Pengzhou was excelling in, such as agriculture, traditional medicine, and logistics etc., were areas in which Pakistan and China had recently concluded agreements for cooperation, and were low hanging fruit to deepen bilateral ties.

In exchanges with the Mayor of Pengzhou, Jiang Ming, the two sides agreed to focus on practical steps to increase understanding, such as Pakistan participating in the International Fruit and Vegetable Fair of Pengzhou, to be held in November 2024.

Afternoon visits to Yonghui Logistics and its associated fresh food supply companies, demonstrated the effectiveness of the Chinese and Pengzhou urban development and transportation networks, and the e-commerce platform, which allows fresh produce, locally sourced, to reach the homes of thousands, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Methods of having Pakistani high-quality fruit and vegetables available for Pengzhou and Sichuan consumers were also considered.

The fruitful day concluded with a visit to the Chengdu Yurun International Agriculture Products Trading Center, the second largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables in all of China, and the largest in West and South-West China.

