UrduPoint.com

Air Companies Owe UK Passengers Almost $5.5Mln In Unpaid Compensations - Consumer Group

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Air Companies Owe UK Passengers Almost $5.5Mln in Unpaid Compensations - Consumer Group

The United Kingdom's flag carrier British Airways and several other air companies owe UK passengers more than 4.5 million pounds ($5.5 million) in unpaid compensation and refunds, UK consumer research group Which? said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The United Kingdom's flag carrier British Airways and several other air companies owe UK passengers more than 4.5 million Pounds ($5.5 million) in unpaid compensation and refunds, UK consumer research group Which? said on Friday.

"EasyJet, Ryanair, Tui and Wizz Air have had thousands of rulings against them ... Four of the biggest airlines have been told to pay out more than 4.

5m pounds in 'outstanding' court judgments between them, with Wizz Air accounting for almost half of that figure," the group said in investigation findings.

In particular, Wizz Air has failed to comply with 1,601 county court judgments and owes 2.16 million pounds and Tui has 313 "outstanding" judgments worth 1.26 million pounds, the group said. EasyJet owes over 610,000 pounds, Ryanair around 550,000 pounds, and British Airways almost 100,000 pounds.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Million Court

Recent Stories

WHO Chief Chides China for Not Sharing Data on COV ..

WHO Chief Chides China for Not Sharing Data on COVID-19 Origin, Calls for Transp ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarus jails top news site managers for 12 years

Belarus jails top news site managers for 12 years

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Mugharraq Port in Al ..

28 minutes ago
 First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East ..

First 100% plant-based meat factory in Middle East opens in Dubai

43 minutes ago
 International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President- ..

International Energy Agency hosts COP28 President-Designate in climate action ro ..

58 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Welcomes Turkey's Ratification Procedu ..

Stoltenberg Welcomes Turkey's Ratification Procedure of Finland's Application to ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.