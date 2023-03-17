Air Companies Owe UK Passengers Almost $5.5Mln in Unpaid Compensations - Consumer Group

The United Kingdom's flag carrier British Airways and several other air companies owe UK passengers more than 4.5 million pounds ($5.5 million) in unpaid compensation and refunds, UK consumer research group Which? said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The United Kingdom's flag carrier British Airways and several other air companies owe UK passengers more than 4.5 million Pounds ($5.5 million) in unpaid compensation and refunds, UK consumer research group Which? said on Friday.

"EasyJet, Ryanair, Tui and Wizz Air have had thousands of rulings against them ... Four of the biggest airlines have been told to pay out more than 4.

5m pounds in 'outstanding' court judgments between them, with Wizz Air accounting for almost half of that figure," the group said in investigation findings.

In particular, Wizz Air has failed to comply with 1,601 county court judgments and owes 2.16 million pounds and Tui has 313 "outstanding" judgments worth 1.26 million pounds, the group said. EasyJet owes over 610,000 pounds, Ryanair around 550,000 pounds, and British Airways almost 100,000 pounds.