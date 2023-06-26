Open Menu

Air Raid Sirens Sound In Kiev, Parts Of Ukraine - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Air Raid Sirens Sound in Kiev, Parts of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the capital city of Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kiev, as well as the city of Kiev and the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, shortly before midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as the regions of Cherkasy and Poltava, on Sunday night.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Chernihiv Kherson Cherkasy Poltava Dnipropetrovsk Kiev February May October Sunday Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

1 hour ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Nuclear Emergency Response Centre in Al Dhannah in Al Dh ..

4 hours ago
 UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat A ..

UAE participated in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates top high-school achievers

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiat ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment initiates national survey plan to cou ..

7 hours ago
Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation ..

Minister of Economy discusses tourism cooperation with Indian, British, Indonesi ..

7 hours ago
 MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

7 hours ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

10 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

10 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

10 hours ago

More Stories From World