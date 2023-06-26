Air Raid Sirens Sound in Kiev, Parts of Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the capital city of Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kiev, as well as the city of Kiev and the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia region, shortly before midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as the regions of Cherkasy and Poltava, on Sunday night.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.