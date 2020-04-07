UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All 47 Tunnel Completed On 435-km Lhasa- Nyingchi Railway

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:57 PM

All 47 tunnel completed on 435-km Lhasa- Nyingchi railway

Construction on the last two of the 47 tunnels on a 435-km railway linking Lhasa and Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region was completed Tuesday, marking huge progress for the mammoth project

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Construction on the last two of the 47 tunnels on a 435-km railway linking Lhasa and Nyingchi in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region was completed Tuesday, marking huge progress for the mammoth project.

The Mainling Tunnel, located in the city of Nyingchi, is 11,560 meters long with an average elevation of 3,100 meters above sea level and a maximum burial depth of about 1,200 meters. It is believed to be one of the most difficult tunnels ever built.

The 8.7-km Zagar Tunnel in the city of Shannan traverses seven faults of complex geological structures.

The completion of the two tunnels has increased the total tunnel length to 216.5 km, almost half of the railway length.

Meanwhile, 75 percent of the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway is bridges and tunnels, and over 90 percent of the railway is on the Tibetan plateau at over 3,000 meters above sea level.

As Tibet's first electric railway, it has a designed speed of 160 km per hour. Over 20,000 builders have been working on the railway since the end of 2014. It is expected to be completed and put into operation in 2021.

Related Topics

China Nyingchi Lhasa Progress

Recent Stories

Medicine home delivery service launched in Abu Dha ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Airlifts Nationals Form Tokyo After Resumpt ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus infected doctors vandalize hospital, f ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at 23.48 USD per ba ..

19 minutes ago

2.350 Kg Hashish seized, 2 arrested in Sargodha

12 minutes ago

Efforts on card by HEC to ensure online learning a ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.