Astronauts Of China's Shenzhou-18 Mission Meet Press

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission, met the press on Wednesday.

The Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 8:59 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced earlier at a press conference on Wednesday.

