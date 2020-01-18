At Least 14 People Killed in Armed Assault in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) At least 14 people were killed as a result of an assault by a group of armed men in a community in the Nigerian state of Zamfara, Nigerian newspaper Daily Post reported, citing the region's police.

According to a police spokesman, the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses saw over 40 people on motorbikes breaking into the village at about 9 a.m. The criminals told the residents not to leave their homes, began to go inside and take mobile phones, money and other possessions, and also took away herds of cattle and other animals. One eyewitness told the newspaper that the attackers had said they came with a "jihad mission" and that any resistance would be a fatal mistake for the entire community.

None of the terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the attack.

For more than a decade, Nigeria has been facing a violent warfare by the Boko Haram militant group, including terror attacks and abductions, seeking to eliminate the Western system of education and establish Sharia law in Nigeria. In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). In addition to Nigeria, it is confronted by the governments of Cameroon, Chad and Niger.