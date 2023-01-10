UrduPoint.com

Australia Faces Shortage Of Antibiotics Due To Disrupted Foreign Supplies - Pharmacy Guild

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Australia Faces Shortage of Antibiotics Due to Disrupted Foreign Supplies - Pharmacy Guild

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Australian pharmacies are experiencing shortage of antibiotics due to logistic issues with supplies from abroad, Pharmacy Guild NSW Vice President Adele Tahan said on Tuesday.

"There are quite a significant number of antibiotics that are in short supply and they will remain so for quite some time," she said on air on the ABC news Australian broadcaster, adding that the issue was caused by inadequate logistics not an increased demand.

She noted that Australia did not produce many medications and relied on foreign supplies, which covered up to 90% of the country's needs.

"We have to rely on worldwide supply and unfortunately the situation right now is that we're waiting for the antibiotics to become available," Tahan told the broadcaster.

Apart from disrupted supply chains, the expert said that dropping antibiotics prices in Australia made the country's market less attractive for foreign manufacturers.

"Australia's not an attractive place for medicines to come to us. The American market is a massive market and the prices charged in America are much higher than what we can charge in Australia. It makes us the last country for medicine to come here," she added.

The Financial Times earlier reported, citing the WHO, that some US and European pharmacists registered shortage of popular pain killers, for example, paracetamol, due to growing demand caused by a great number of seasonal infections. Besides, they reported shortage of antibiotics, including penicillin and amoxicillin, across the globe.

Healthcare experts say that during COVID-19 pandemic, the lower demand for antibiotics and economic recession forced manufacturers to decrease production of medicines. Now, in the first winter without restrictions in two years, companies are unable to ramp up output due to challenged supply chains, higher energy prices and various regulations.

Related Topics

Shortage Australia Adele Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

17 minutes ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.