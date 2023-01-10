Australia Faces Shortage of Antibiotics Due to Disrupted Foreign Supplies - Pharmacy Guild

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Australian pharmacies are experiencing shortage of antibiotics due to logistic issues with supplies from abroad, Pharmacy Guild NSW Vice President Adele Tahan said on Tuesday.

"There are quite a significant number of antibiotics that are in short supply and they will remain so for quite some time," she said on air on the ABC news Australian broadcaster, adding that the issue was caused by inadequate logistics not an increased demand.

She noted that Australia did not produce many medications and relied on foreign supplies, which covered up to 90% of the country's needs.

"We have to rely on worldwide supply and unfortunately the situation right now is that we're waiting for the antibiotics to become available," Tahan told the broadcaster.

Apart from disrupted supply chains, the expert said that dropping antibiotics prices in Australia made the country's market less attractive for foreign manufacturers.

"Australia's not an attractive place for medicines to come to us. The American market is a massive market and the prices charged in America are much higher than what we can charge in Australia. It makes us the last country for medicine to come here," she added.

The Financial Times earlier reported, citing the WHO, that some US and European pharmacists registered shortage of popular pain killers, for example, paracetamol, due to growing demand caused by a great number of seasonal infections. Besides, they reported shortage of antibiotics, including penicillin and amoxicillin, across the globe.

Healthcare experts say that during COVID-19 pandemic, the lower demand for antibiotics and economic recession forced manufacturers to decrease production of medicines. Now, in the first winter without restrictions in two years, companies are unable to ramp up output due to challenged supply chains, higher energy prices and various regulations.