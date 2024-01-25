Australia V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the first day of the second Test between Australia and the West Indies in Brisbane on Thursday:
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Carey b Hazlewood 4
T. Chanderpaul c Smith b Starc 21
K. McKenzie c Khawaja b Cummins 21
A. Athanaze c Carey b Starc 8
K. Hodge c Smith b Starc 71
J. Greaves c Khawaja b Starc 6
J. Da Silva lbw Lyon 79
K. Sinclair not out 16
A.
Joseph c Smith b Hazlewood 32
Extras (b4, w2, nb2) 8
Total (8 wickets, 89.4 overs) 266
Fall of wicket: 1-9 (Brathwaite), 2-42 McKenzie, 3-54 (Chanderpaul), 4-57 (Athanaze), 5-64 (Greaves), 6-213 (Da Silva), 7-225 (Hodge)
Bowling: Starc 20-3-68-4, Hazlewood 16.4-5-32-2 (1nb), Cummins 18-0-70-1 (1w), Lyon 22-0-62-1, Marsh 2-0-3-0 (1nb), Green 7-2-12-0 (1w), Labuschagne 1-0-1-0, Head 3-0-4-0
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Nitin Menon (IND)
tv Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)
Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
