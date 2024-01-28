Australia V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard at the end of the second and final Test between Australia and the West Indies in Brisbane on Sunday:
West Indies 1st innings 311 (Da Silva 79, Starc 4-82)
Australia 1st innings 289-9 declared (Khawaja 75, A. Joseph 4-84)
West Indies 2nd innings 193 (McKenzie 41, Hazlewood 3-23)
Australia 2nd innings (60-2 ovenight)
S. Smith not out 91
U. Khawaja c Da Silva bowled A. Joseph 10
M. Labuschagne c Sinclair b Greaves 5
C. Green b S. Joseph 42
T. Head b S. Joseph 0
M. Marsh c Greaves b S. Joseph 10
A. Carey b S. Joseph 2
M. Starc c Sinclair b S. Joseph 21
P.
Cummins c Da Silva b S. Joseph 2
N. Lyon c Da Silva b A. Joseph 9
J. Hazlewood b S. Joseph 0
Extras (lb3, w3, nb9) 15
Total (50.5 overs) 207
Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Khawaja), 2-42 (Labuschagne), 3-113 (Green), 4-113 (Head), 5-132 (Marsh), 6-136 (Carey), 7-171 (Starc), 8-175 (Cummins), 9-191 (Lyon), 10-207 (Hazlewood
Bowling: Roach 10-1-28-0, A. Joseph 17-1-62-2 (5nb, 1w)), Greaves 12-0-46-1 (1nb, 2w), S. Joseph 11.5-0-68-7 (3nb)
Toss: West Indies
result: West Indies won by eight runs
Series: Australia 1 West Indies 1
Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Nitin Menon (IND)
tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)
Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
