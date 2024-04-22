Beijing To Cultivate 7 Types Of Consumption Scenarios
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Beijing municipal government has issued an action plan to promote integrated and high-quality development of diverse consumption, with a focus on cultivating seven types of scenarios.
Efforts will be concentrated on exploring new space for urban consumption involving neighborhood blocks, mountainous areas, waterfronts, sports events, entertainment shows, night economy and digital services, according to Beijing's commerce department.
Regarding neighborhood blocks, the establishment of smart business districts, smart stores and comprehensive shopping malls will be encouraged in tourism demonstration blocks and neighborhoods, the action plan noted.
