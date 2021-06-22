UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Denounces 'destructive' New Western Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:23 PM

Belarus denounces 'destructive' new Western sanctions

Belarus on Tuesday denounced coordinated sanctions against the ex-Soviet country by the EU, US, Britain and Canada, imposed after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight to arrest a regime critic

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Belarus on Tuesday denounced coordinated sanctions against the ex-Soviet country by the EU, US, Britain and Canada, imposed after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight to arrest a regime critic.

"We have repeatedly stated that sanctions negatively affect the interests of citizens, they are counterproductive and vicious. But deliberate, destructive actions against the population are being continued in order to 'drain the regime financially' so to speak," the Belarusian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Canada Belarus

Recent Stories

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

9 minutes ago

Economic data point to a post-pandemic rebound of ..

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Youth launches corporate i ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

10 minutes ago

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan bord ..

1 minute ago

Two held over migrant boat that sank off Canary Is ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.