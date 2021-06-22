Belarus denounces 'destructive' new Western sanctions

Belarus on Tuesday denounced coordinated sanctions against the ex-Soviet country by the EU, US, Britain and Canada, imposed after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight to arrest a regime critic

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Belarus on Tuesday denounced coordinated sanctions against the ex-Soviet country by the EU, US, Britain and Canada, imposed after the forced landing of a Ryanair flight to arrest a regime critic.

"We have repeatedly stated that sanctions negatively affect the interests of citizens, they are counterproductive and vicious. But deliberate, destructive actions against the population are being continued in order to 'drain the regime financially' so to speak," the Belarusian foreign ministry said in a statement.