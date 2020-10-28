UrduPoint.com
Biden Casts Vote In US Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

US Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden and his wife Jill Biden cast their ballots in the election on Friday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden and his wife Jill Biden cast their ballots in the election on Friday in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"We've just voted," Biden told reporters as he emerged from the polling station.

Biden earlier in the day was campaigning near his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where he delivered a speech to outline his plans for combating COVID-19.

The US presidential campaign between Biden and current President Donald Trump has entered in its final stage, with the election scheduled for next Tuesday, November 3.

Already, nearly 74 million US citizens have cast early ballots in the election, according to the Elect Project.

