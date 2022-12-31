Biden Grants Full Pardons to Six Individuals at End of Year - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) US President Joe Biden at the end of the year granted full pardons to six individuals, convicted for various crimes, including drug-related offenses and second-degree murder, the White House said on Friday.

The first on the list is Gary Parks Davis from Yuma, Arizona, 66, who pleaded guilty to using a telephone to facilitate an unlawful cocaine transaction when he was 22. The man has already served his six-month sentence in a county jail and completed his probation in 1981, the release said.

Edward Lincoln De Coito III from Dublin, California, 50, was involved in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy at age 23 when he served as a courier on five to six occasions. He was released from custody in December 2000 after he began his imprisonment term in March 1999. Prior to being convicted, the man served in the US Army, according to the release.

The third individual on the list is Vincente Ray Flores from Winters, California, 37, who at age 19 pleaded guilty to consuming ecstasy and alcohol while serving in the US military.

He was sentenced to four months confinement, forfeiture of $700 pay per month for the entire period, and reduction in rank, the release said.

Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas from Columbus, Ohio, 88, was convicted of second-degree murder of her husband at age 33 after her husband beat and verbally assaulted her while she was pregnant, according to the release.

Charlie Byrnes Jackson from Swansea, South Carolina, is a 77-year-old man who pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps at age 18.

The last on the list is John Dix Nock III from St. Augustine, Florida, 72, who at age 45 pleaded guilty to one count of using a place for the purpose of manufacturing marijuana plants. In 1996, he was sentenced to six months confinement in lieu of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release.