Biden Signs Executive Order Directing US Government to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he signed an executive order directing the US Federal government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Today, I signed an executive order directing the federal government to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," Biden said in a statement on Wednesday.

Biden said the goal of his administration is to put the US federal government on a path to achieve a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions across the economy by no later than 2050.

US government agencies will be required to achieve net-zero emissions in federal buildings, campuses and installations by 2045 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from buildings, campuses and installations by 2032, eventually eliminating on-site fossil fuel use, according to the executive order.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been struggling to keep gasoline prices down for US consumers after OPEC+ rejected his request to increase oil production thereby resulting in the president's decision to release oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.