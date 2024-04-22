Biden Tells Zelensky US Will 'quickly' Send Military Aid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
The United States will act swiftly to provide new military assistance to help Kyiv in its battle against Russia's invasion, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in a Monday call
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The United States will act swiftly to provide new military assistance to help Kyiv in its battle against Russia's invasion, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in a Monday call.
The US House of Representatives last week greenlighted a huge and long-delayed foreign aid package that included $61 billion for war-torn Ukraine, and the Senate is expected to follow suit.
According to a White House readout, Biden underscored America's "lasting commitment" to Ukraine "as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression."
Biden told Zelensky the United States will "quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield and air defense needs" as soon as the Senate passes the aid package and Biden signs it into law.
"
The Senate is expected to take up the measure, which has bipartisan support, on Tuesday.
"President Biden also underscored that the US economic assistance will help maintain financial stability, build back critical infrastructure following Russian attacks, and support reform as Ukraine moves forward on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration," the readout said.
Zelensky posted on social media that he thanked Biden during the call for his "unwavering support" for Kyiv.
Biden "assured me that he will sign the bill immediately as soon as it is approved by the Senate," Ukraine's president said.
Zelensky said Biden told him the weaponry and other hardware provided in the upcoming military aid package "will be powerful, strengthening our air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities."
Recent Stories
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock
'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'
Girl dies as pole falls in street
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..
Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case
AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution
More Stories From World
-
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village11 minutes ago
-
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster9 minutes ago
-
Israel has yet to produce evidence for claims against UNRWA: Independent report15 minutes ago
-
Taiwan hit by numerous quakes, strongest reaching 5.9 magnitude3 hours ago
-
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound3 hours ago
-
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote3 hours ago
-
Germany and Britain move in on suspected Chinese spies3 hours ago
-
Gaza man turns aid parachute into shelter3 hours ago
-
Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali4 hours ago
-
UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China5 hours ago
-
Opening statements due at Trump's trial6 hours ago