Open Menu

Biden Tells Zelensky US Will 'quickly' Send Military Aid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM

Biden tells Zelensky US will 'quickly' send military aid

The United States will act swiftly to provide new military assistance to help Kyiv in its battle against Russia's invasion, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in a Monday call

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The United States will act swiftly to provide new military assistance to help Kyiv in its battle against Russia's invasion, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in a Monday call.

The US House of Representatives last week greenlighted a huge and long-delayed foreign aid package that included $61 billion for war-torn Ukraine, and the Senate is expected to follow suit.

According to a White House readout, Biden underscored America's "lasting commitment" to Ukraine "as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression."

Biden told Zelensky the United States will "quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield and air defense needs" as soon as the Senate passes the aid package and Biden signs it into law.

"

The Senate is expected to take up the measure, which has bipartisan support, on Tuesday.

"President Biden also underscored that the US economic assistance will help maintain financial stability, build back critical infrastructure following Russian attacks, and support reform as Ukraine moves forward on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration," the readout said.

Zelensky posted on social media that he thanked Biden during the call for his "unwavering support" for Kyiv.

Biden "assured me that he will sign the bill immediately as soon as it is approved by the Senate," Ukraine's president said.

Zelensky said Biden told him the weaponry and other hardware provided in the upcoming military aid package "will be powerful, strengthening our air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities."

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Russia Social Media White House United States Billion

Recent Stories

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

9 minutes ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

11 minutes ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

11 minutes ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

16 minutes ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

9 minutes ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

9 minutes ago
“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kic ..

“Say no to plastic- yes to tress” campaign kicks off in Attock

9 minutes ago
 'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

'PML-N secures people's trust in by-polls'

9 minutes ago
 Girl dies as pole falls in street

Girl dies as pole falls in street

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, ..

Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..

15 minutes ago
 Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft ..

Two robbers jailed for 14 years in crude oil theft case

9 minutes ago
 AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action ..

AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World