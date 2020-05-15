UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BiH Did Not Allow Arrival Of Russian Military Medics Despite Asking For Help - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

BiH Did Not Allow Arrival of Russian Military Medics Despite Asking for Help - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) did not issue the necessary permits for Russian military doctors, who were supposed to arrive in the country in early May to help fight the COVID-19 epidemic at their earlier request, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In late April, the Russian side received a request from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to assist in disinfection and consulting at the University Clinical Hospital Mostar," the ministry recalled.

In fact, it was proposed to use the experience of specialized teams of Russian military doctors who performed similar tasks in Italy, Serbia and BiH's Republika Srpska affected by the coronavirus.

"This request was considered, and on the instructions of the top leadership of our country, the corresponding contingent of military medics of the Russian Defense Ministry with necessary equipment was ready to arrive in Mostar promptly in early May.

Unfortunately, the implementation of these plans was hindered either by the lack of readiness or inconsistency of the BiH administration: the necessary permits were not issued to Russian military doctors. As a result, residents of BiH were left without the long-awaited help," the ministry said.

"We want to believe that in the fight against coronavirus, the main motive for critical decisions of all interested parties and political circles will be saving lives. We cannot achieve this goal without cohesion of resources. There is no room for unscrupulous geopolitical games. Russia has repeatedly showed in practice its readiness for joint efforts and remains committed to this principled position in the face of the still dangerous infection threat," it stressed.

Related Topics

Russia Mostar Italy Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia April May All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Seven shops sealed on violating lockdown

1 second ago

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Tally Rises by Nearly 1 ..

2 seconds ago

Russia Opposes Artificial Linkages Questioning Ext ..

4 seconds ago

Nord Stream 2 Waiver Denial Puts EU Above German I ..

5 seconds ago

Trump Announces $1.4Bln in COVID-19 Relief Funding ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.