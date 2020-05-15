BiH Did Not Allow Arrival of Russian Military Medics Despite Asking for Help - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) did not issue the necessary permits for Russian military doctors, who were supposed to arrive in the country in early May to help fight the COVID-19 epidemic at their earlier request, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In late April, the Russian side received a request from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to assist in disinfection and consulting at the University Clinical Hospital Mostar," the ministry recalled.

In fact, it was proposed to use the experience of specialized teams of Russian military doctors who performed similar tasks in Italy, Serbia and BiH's Republika Srpska affected by the coronavirus.

"This request was considered, and on the instructions of the top leadership of our country, the corresponding contingent of military medics of the Russian Defense Ministry with necessary equipment was ready to arrive in Mostar promptly in early May.

Unfortunately, the implementation of these plans was hindered either by the lack of readiness or inconsistency of the BiH administration: the necessary permits were not issued to Russian military doctors. As a result, residents of BiH were left without the long-awaited help," the ministry said.

"We want to believe that in the fight against coronavirus, the main motive for critical decisions of all interested parties and political circles will be saving lives. We cannot achieve this goal without cohesion of resources. There is no room for unscrupulous geopolitical games. Russia has repeatedly showed in practice its readiness for joint efforts and remains committed to this principled position in the face of the still dangerous infection threat," it stressed.