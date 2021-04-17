Brazilian Health Experts Leave for Russia to Inspect Sputnik V Production

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Experts from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa departed to Russia on Friday to inspect the production of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Last week, the Brazilian regulator announced that it would send its employees for a visit to a production facility of Sputnik V in Russia to collect the missing data," which is important both for assessing the drug and for importing it into Brazil. The visit is scheduled for April 19-23, and the team will return to Brazil on April 24.

The experts are expected to arrive in Moscow on Saturday and participate in a meeting in the Brazilian embassy to Russia on Sunday.

After the meeting, the specialists are set to travel to other cities of the country for assessment procedures. In particular, three Anvisa inspectors will visit the enterprises of the Russian pharmaceutical company Generium in Vladimir, and two other experts will go to the city of Ufa to check the production of the vaccine by the UfaVITA laboratory owned by Russian Pharmstandard firm.

Sputnik V has so far been authorized for use in 60 countries worldwide. According to the medical journal The Lancet, the Russian vaccine has 91.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.