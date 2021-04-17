UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Health Experts Leave For Russia To Inspect Sputnik V Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:50 AM

Brazilian Health Experts Leave for Russia to Inspect Sputnik V Production

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Experts from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa departed to Russia on Friday to inspect the production of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Last week, the Brazilian regulator announced that it would send its employees for a visit to a production facility of  Sputnik V in Russia to collect the missing data," which is important both for assessing the drug and for importing it into Brazil. The visit is scheduled for April 19-23, and the team will return to Brazil on April 24.

The experts are expected to arrive in Moscow on Saturday and participate in a meeting in the Brazilian embassy to Russia on Sunday.

After the meeting, the specialists are set to travel to other cities of the country for assessment procedures. In particular, three Anvisa inspectors will visit the enterprises of the Russian pharmaceutical company Generium in Vladimir, and two other experts will go to the city of Ufa to check the production of the vaccine by the UfaVITA laboratory owned by Russian Pharmstandard firm.

Sputnik V has so far been authorized for use in 60 countries worldwide. According to the medical journal The Lancet, the Russian vaccine has 91.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Visit Vladimir Putin Ufa Brazil April Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

22 minutes ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

52 minutes ago

Emirates Gold Bullion Committee reviews fresh step ..

1 hour ago

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

1 hour ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

1 hour ago

Djokovic gets second Belgrade event in Roland Garr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.