Cambodia's Rubber Export Up 5.1 Pct In Q1
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Cambodia exported 69,322 tons of dry rubber in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.1 percent from 65,921 tons in the same period 2023, said a General Directorate of Rubber report on Thursday.
The country made 100.5 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity during the January-March period this year, up 8 percent from 92.9 million dollars over the same period 2023, the report said.
"A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,450 U.
S. dollars in the first quarter of 2024, about 41 dollars higher than that of the same period last year," Khun Kakada, acting-director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.
The Southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.
According to the report, Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 407,172 hectares, in which the trees on 320,184 hectares, or 79 percent, are old enough to be tapped.
