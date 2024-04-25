Open Menu

Cambodia's Rubber Export Up 5.1 Pct In Q1

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Cambodia's rubber export up 5.1 pct in Q1

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Cambodia exported 69,322 tons of dry rubber in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.1 percent from 65,921 tons in the same period 2023, said a General Directorate of Rubber report on Thursday.

The country made 100.5 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity during the January-March period this year, up 8 percent from 92.9 million dollars over the same period 2023, the report said.

"A ton of dry rubber averagely cost 1,450 U.

S. dollars in the first quarter of 2024, about 41 dollars higher than that of the same period last year," Khun Kakada, acting-director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The Southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

According to the report, Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 407,172 hectares, in which the trees on 320,184 hectares, or 79 percent, are old enough to be tapped.

Related Topics

Exports China Singapore Same Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

11 minutes ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

31 minutes ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

5 hours ago
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

14 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

14 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

14 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

14 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

14 hours ago

More Stories From World