Open Menu

Cambodia's Women Tuk-tuk Drivers Fighting Prejudice

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Cambodia's women tuk-tuk drivers fighting prejudice

Siem Reap, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Every day Roeung Sorphy deftly weaves through the streets of Siem Reap, zigzagging past cars, motorbikes and the occasional stray dog as she shepherds tourists to the famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

But on the road to becoming one of Cambodia's tiny number of female tuk-tuk drivers, the 37-year-old who goes by the nickname Sopy has to dodge not only other road users, but also a barrage of taunts, misogyny and prejudice.

Cambodia has taken legal and practical steps towards gender equality, but it remains a conservative, patriarchal society. Women are expected to run the home and family rather than seek paid work.

When Sopy first took to the streets, it was tough.

"At first, they (male drivers) looked down on me... They said we women should stay at home and clean dishes," she told AFP, describing how she was verbally harassed and assaulted when competing for fares.

"But we keep persevering," she said after she finished cleaning her tuk-tuk, passionately decorating it with blooming white lotus flowers.

She got her start after borrowing $3,000 to buy her tuk-tuk, and has now been driving through the shaded roads of Angkor Park for more than three years.

"We cannot just rely on husbands," she said, urging more women to join the profession.

"We will be strong like men," said Sopy, whose husband is also a tuk-tuk driver.

She charges roughly $15 per passenger for a tour around Angkor, a sprawling UNESCO World Heritage site.

After years, her male colleagues have finally accepted her.

"We have won their hearts, they've stopped discriminating against us. They think we are the same."

"I love the job. I think all women can do it."

Related Topics

World Driver Road Job Siem Reap Male Buy Same Temple Cambodia SITE Women Family All Dodge Love

Recent Stories

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

6 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

4 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

17 hours ago
 KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

KP: PML-N to observe Wednesday as day of thanks

16 hours ago
PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fo ..

PTCL Group, Peshawar Zalmi team up for PSL 9 to fortify Pakistan’s sports land ..

17 hours ago
 FIH Hockey Junior WC: Spain beat Pakistan to move ..

FIH Hockey Junior WC: Spain beat Pakistan to move to semifinal

16 hours ago
 CM visits PIC, reviews upgradation project

CM visits PIC, reviews upgradation project

16 hours ago
 Power pilferage detected at factory on Raiwind Roa ..

Power pilferage detected at factory on Raiwind Road, Shadiwal

16 hours ago
 Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakista ..

Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Trade Mela showcasing local products organized

Trade Mela showcasing local products organized

16 hours ago

More Stories From World