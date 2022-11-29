UrduPoint.com

Canada's Joly Heads To Europe For G7, OSCE, NATO Meetings

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Canada's Joly Heads to Europe for G7, OSCE, NATO Meetings - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly is traveling to Europe for meetings with her G7, OSCE and NATO counterparts, Global Affairs said on Monday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will travel to the Netherlands, Romania and Poland from November 28 to December 2, 2022, to participate in meetings with foreign ministers from NATO, the G7 and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and engage with her counterparts on shared foreign policy and security priorities," Global Affairs said in a press release.

In the Hague, Netherlands, Joly will be co-chairing the High-Level Round Table on Anti-Corruption with her Dutch and Ecuadoran counterparts, the statement said.

Ministers attending the roundtable will be discussing, amongst other things, the creation of an international anti-corruption court, the statement said.

Joly will also meet her Dutch counterpart, Wopke Hoekstra, to address "issues of mutual concern," including human rights and security.

From November 29-30, Joly will attend NATO's foreign ministers meeting to discuss the coordination of support for the protection of Ukraine's electric infrastructure.

The NATO meeting, which will also see the attendance of Sweden and Finland as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, is set to address issues related to the Balkans and the Black Sea, the statement added.

Joly will conclude her trip in Poland, where she will attend the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting taking place in the city of Lodz from December 1-2.

