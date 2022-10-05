Chechnya Head Kadyrov Included in Russian Book of Records as Most Sanctioned Person

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, was awarded on Wednesday a certificate of the Book of Records of Russia as the world's most sanctioned individual.

"Two days ago, the editorial board of the Book of Records of Russia and the World Record Club received applications for records. We have analyzed them and made a decision. The record is the world's biggest number of sanctions imposed on an individual. I declare Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov a record-breaker with a result of 15 sanctions," the editor-in-chief of the Book of Records of Russia, Stanislav Konenko, said.

Konenko also honored Kadyrov with another record certificate as a person with the world's record number of sanctions imposed on him, his family and his inner circle, which is 68.

Kadyrov said he was proud to become a record holder, as sanctions against him meant that he "defended islam, customs, traditions and security" of Russia.

Sanctions have been imposed on the head of the Chechen Republic on numerous occasions, with New Zealand being the most recent country to sanction Kadyrov in late September.