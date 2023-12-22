Open Menu

China Allocates Disaster-relief Materials To Gansu, Qinghai

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China allocates disaster-relief materials to Gansu, Qinghai

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) -- China's National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA) has allocated disaster-relief materials to Gansu and Qinghai after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the country's northwestern regions.

The administration has allocated 1,335 pieces of cold prevention materials and communication equipment to the two provinces, which have all arrived at their destinations so far, according to the NFGA.

After the earthquake, the administration urged forestry and grassland departments at local levels in Gansu and Qinghai to excel in earthquake relief efforts, actively investigate hidden dangers, and prevent secondary disasters.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake struck at 11:59 p.m. Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Gansu Province.

Related Topics

Earthquake China All From P

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

1 hour ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

1 hour ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

3 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

4 hours ago
Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

8 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

16 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

16 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

16 hours ago

More Stories From World