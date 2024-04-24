China Announces New Partners For International Lunar Research Station
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) More partners, including one country and two international organizations, will participate in the construction and operation of the International Lunar Research Station, the China National Space Administration announced on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
More Stories From World
-
Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-18 mission meet press4 minutes ago
-
Partial power outage at Fukushima plant, water release suspended4 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for rainstorms14 minutes ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday14 minutes ago
-
Means of production prices mostly rise in China14 minutes ago
-
China's Chang'e-7 lunar mission to carry instruments developed through int'l cooperation15 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains34 minutes ago
-
Wildfires burn large land in Mongolia34 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's births keep falling in February34 minutes ago
-
China to send Spain new panda couple on April 2934 minutes ago
-
Chinese astronauts fix space station power supply after debris hit35 minutes ago
-
Italy marks fascist defeat amid TV censorship row44 minutes ago