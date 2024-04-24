Open Menu

China Announces New Partners For International Lunar Research Station

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) More partners, including one country and two international organizations, will participate in the construction and operation of the International Lunar Research Station, the China National Space Administration announced on Wednesday.

More Stories From World