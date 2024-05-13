China-Europe Freight Train Services Report Robust Growth In First 4 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) China-Europe freight train services saw solid growth from January to April this year, with continuous improvements to the transport capacity, efficiency and service quality.
The number of China-Europe freight train services increased by 10 percent year on year to 6,184 trips in the first four months of 2024, the China State Railway Group Co.
, Ltd. (China Railway) said on Monday.
About 675,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported through the freight trains during this period, up 11 percent from a year ago, according to the company.
By the end of April, some 89,000 China-Europe freight train trips had been completed in total, serving 223 cities across 25 European countries, according to China Railway.
