UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Opens Mental Health Hotline To Relieve Viral Outbreak Stress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 03:33 PM

China opens mental health hotline to relieve viral outbreak stress

A hotline has opened in China to help people relieve mental stress over the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A hotline has opened in China to help people relieve mental stress over the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Students, teachers and members of the public can call in to request help with psychological issues related to the epidemic, according to Beijing Normal University, which began providing the service Monday.

The Ministry of education commended the practice and encouraged the establishment of more such telephone- and internet-based counseling services across the country.

Education authorities of every provincial-level region should choose a local university with the best psychological studies to launch similar services at a proper time, the ministry said.

The new viral pneumonia cases first broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and quickly spread across the country.

Chinese health authorities announced Tuesday that 4,515 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 30 provincial-level regions by the end of Monday. A total of 106 people have died of the disease.

The outbreak is putting many people, especially medical workers, under huge stress.

Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, said medical workers felt stressed because the virus is highly contagious and people don't know much about it.

"We will provide psychological counseling to them, strengthen their protection and better meet their needs," Jiao said at a press conference in Beijing Tuesday.

Related Topics

Education China Died Wuhan Beijing Best

Recent Stories

11 killed,two injured in factory blast in Lahore

1 minute ago

Fig leaf or first defence, Deploying flimsy masks ..

1 minute ago

“You should have resigned over train inferno tha ..

28 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

3 minutes ago

Germany identifies first case of deadly coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Jeffrey Epstein accusers outraged by Prince Andrew ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.