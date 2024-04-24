Open Menu

China-Pakistan Investment And Trade Symposium Held In Qingdao

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

China-Pakistan Investment and Trade Symposium held in Qingdao

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) China-Pakistan Investment and Trade Symposium was held in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, aiming to attract Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi said that the economic relationship between Pakistan and China has been gaining momentum with the latest developments such as the conclusion of several agriculture market access protocols.

"We have decided to take steps to enhance cooperation through institutional development and B2B exchanges to promote trade and investment", he added.

Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at Pakistani Embassy in Beijing introduced the policies and invited Chinese investors to invest in Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

"From January-March of 2024, Shandong Province's import from Pakistan crossed $36.25 million. In the same period, Pakistan's exports to China crossed $704.40 million", he added.

Â Lin Changhua, Deputy Director, SCODA (China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area), Wang Lanyou, CCPIT (China Council for the Promotion of International Trade) Qingdao, and Wang Zihai, Director of Pakistan China Center also encouraged investors to invest in Pakistan and highlighted the role of Qingdao City in enhancing economic integration of SCO countries.

