China-Russia Trade Up 3.1% in January-November Exceeding $100Bln - Chinese Customs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) Trade between China and Russia totaled $100.31 billion in the first 11 months of 2019, marking a 3.1 percent increase year-on-year, data published by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

In January-November, Chinese exports to Russia increased by 2.7 percent to $44.58 billion compared to the same period in 2018. At the same time, China imported $55.74 billion worth of Russian goods, which is a 3.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the customs service.

In November, Chinese imports of Russian products amounted to $4.53 billion. A total of $5.53 billion worth of Chinese goods were exported to Russia over the period.

In 2018, Chinese-Russian trade exceeded a $100 billion goal set by the two countries' leaders, amounting to more than $108 billion and demonstrating a 24.5 percent growth compared to the previous year, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.