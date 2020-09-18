China to lower retail fuel prices

UrduPoint.com
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :China will lower the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Saturday, the country's top economic planner said Friday.

Based on recent changes in international oil prices, the retail prices of gasoline and diesel will be reduced by 315 Yuan (about 46.6 U.S. Dollars) and 300 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per tonne and remain at that level for 10 working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China will be adjusted accordingly.

International oil prices had seen sharp decline in recent days, but continued slump is unlikely, the economic planner said.

China's three biggest oil companies, namely China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation, have been asked to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

