China unveils squad for table tennis team worlds in Busan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) China announced on Tuesday its squad for the upcoming ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, South Korea, aiming to defend its titles in the tournament.

China's men's team is composed of Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan, while Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong will represent China in the women's team competition.

The Chinese Table Tennis Association said the players have been selected based on the latest ITTF world rankings, with the five highest-ranked players in singles categories making the cut.

"They are the best players in this Olympic cycle and have proven themselves in many major international competitions. This is the strongest squad that we have at the current stage," said Li Sun, chief coach of the Chinese team.