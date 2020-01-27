Central China's Hubei Province reported 371 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and 24 new deaths on Sunday, the provincial health authorities said Monday

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Central China's Hubei Province reported 371 new confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and 24 new deaths on Sunday, the provincial health authorities said Monday.

Two patients had been discharged from hospital on Sunday, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission. Eighty more new cases and 18 new deaths were reported in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 1,423 cumulative confirmed cases of the new pneumonia had been reported in Hubei, with 76 deaths and 221 cases in severe condition. Forty-four patients had been discharged from hospital.